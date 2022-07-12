hot car

Woman charged after she left child and dog inside hot vehicle, Harris County clerk record shows

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman has been charged after she left a child and a dog in a hot vehicle with triple digital temperatures outside, court records from the Harris County District Clerk show.

Kiandria Ahmad, 31, is charged with endangering a child.

Ahmad is accused of leaving the child and the animal in the vehicle with the engine turned off and windows closed in 100-degree weather on Monday. She also did not take the child to emergency care after it happened, according to court documents.

The woman was arrested Monday evening.

The child's relationship to the woman and their exact age are unknown, but we know the child is under the age of 15.

Ahmad is due in probable cause court on Wednesday morning.
