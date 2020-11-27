Houston Texans release WR Kenny Stills

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans released veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills in a mutual parting Friday.Stills immediately becomes an attractive option for a number of contending teams looking for proven speed at receiver.Stills, who was in the final year of his contract, will hit waivers first. Teams will have an opportunity to claim him for the prorated portion of his $6.975 million salary. If he clears waivers, he'll get his choice of teams to sign with for the rest of the season.Stills' role diminished this season as younger players took a larger role, but he might be able to provide a bigger impact for teams in playoff hunt. Stills has a career-low 11 catches and 144 receiving yards with two touchdowns, and he played a season-low four offensive snaps versus New England last Sunday.Houston considered trading Stills at the deadline, but that didn't materialize. As the Texans continued their plans to go young at receiver, it became clear a fresh start would be best for both sides.Stills, 28, was acquired along with left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal in August 2019 that netted the Dolphins first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a second-round pick in 2021.