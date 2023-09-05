Impeachment trial of Texas AG Ken Paxton begins today in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A historic impeachment trial is getting underway in Austin on Tuesday as 31 Texas senators hold the political future for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton in their hands.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will act as judge.

"Watching how the prosecution and defense play to the jurors in the room. It's also going to be interesting to see how the Lieutenant Governor jockeys his position as presiding officer," Jessica Colon, a Republican political strategist said.

The trial could last two to three weeks, and though unlikely, the 16 articles could be dismissed on Tuesday.

Paxton's attorneys have filed pre-trial motions, which will be discussed on the first day of the trial.

ABC13's Tom Abrahams and Nick Natario are in Austin for the trial.

