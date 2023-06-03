Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he's representing AG Ken Paxton at his impeachment trial

"We look forward to putting forth the actual truth and exonerating this public servant," Buzbee's now-deleted Instagram post read.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions continue to loom over Ken Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial in the Texas Senate, with prominent Houston attorney Tony Buzbee now saying he's been retained to represent the state's attorney general.

Buzbee took the announcement to his Instagram page late Friday night. It was posted at about 9:30 p.m. but deleted about 90 minutes later.

"Don't believe all the foolishness you have read about this case in the media. We look forward to putting forth the actual truth and exonerating this public servant. I'm very confident that justice will prevail," part of his now-deleted post read.

Buzbee is the third well-known Houston attorney to join the case, this time on Paxton's side.

Paxton is accused of bribery, retaliation, and obstruction of justice, with some allegations going back to 2015, when he was indicted on securities fraud.

Two heavyweight attorneys from Houston, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, who have more than 100 combined years of legal experience, will be the lead prosecutors for the House.

DeGuerin and Hardin are used to high-profile cases. Hardin has represented, politicians, celebrities, and several major businesses.

A trial date hasn't been set yet, but based on a resolution adopted by the Senate, the trial will happen before Aug. 28.

ABC13 reached out to Buzbee and Paxton's office for comment but has not heard back.