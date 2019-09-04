Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker in distress

KEMAH,Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are searching for a man who jumped off the Kemah Boardwalk to rescue a kayaker.

The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for the 57-year-old Kemah Boardwalk employee.

The Coast Guard said the man jumped into the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.

People on the scene lost sight of the employee and notified authorities.

The kayaker was assisted to shore by another Good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard.
