Charges 'very possible' in man's death near Kemah bar: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5800118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have not said much about an early morning fight that left a beloved man with a fatal brain bleed.

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kemah Police chief says it is "very possible" someone could be charged in the death of a man who suffered brain bleeding after an incident in a parking lot off of 6th Street.Chief Walter Gant told ABC13 on Tuesday no arrests have been made in the death of Menny Skaris, but Gant is hoping to have more information to release by Thursday.In the meantime, investigators are speaking with numerous witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. Wesley Brake was leaving a bar early Sunday morning when he saw Skaris lying motionless on the ground."Everybody was just in shock," said Brake. "You could just feel the whole area was just in shock. It was very disturbing."On Monday, police said Skaris was involved in a fight, but family members believe he was hit from behind based on his injuries."Severe, severe brain bleeding and a fractured skull," said Skaris' sister Elaine Hernandez when describing the injuries. "If you have the nerve to hit somebody from behind, not looking, you are a coward."Police have not confirmed how Skaris was injured or what led up to the incident."If they know there's a severe wound or injury to the back of the head, they should not be calling this a 'fight,'" said legal expert Steve Shellist. "They should be treating it as a suspect in a homicide, and that's just 101."No one else involved has been identified. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 they do not comment on pending investigations."At this point, we just let the local authorities do their job and hopefully, the family can have peace and justice," said Brake.Meanwhile, Skaris' organs have been donated since his death, according to his family and friends.