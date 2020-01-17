Still no arrests made in man's death near Kemah bar

JUSTICE FOR MENNY: More than two weeks ago, @KemahPD told us an arrest was “very possible” in the death of a man outside a Kemah bar. Menny Skaris supporters wear shirts and stickers calling for justice. @abc13houston at 5pm, why it’s taking time. https://t.co/xtaeX5Zjjn pic.twitter.com/FkqBahbo3f — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) January 16, 2020

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kemah Police chief said it was "very possible" someone could be charged in the death of a man who suffered brain bleeding after an incident in a parking lot off of 6th Street.Now, more than two weeks later, no arrests have been made.On New Year's Eve, Menny Skaris died in the hospital after police said he was involved in a fight. His sister, Elene Hernandez, said he suffered brain bleeding and a skull fracture."Life is miserable," Hernandez explained. "Life is not the same and will never be the same."During an event in Kemah Thursday, ABC13 spoke with Chief Walter Gant. He referred us to the district attorney. They told ABC13 no arrests have been made and that it's an active investigation.Investigators are reviewing witness statements and going through evidence.In addition, an autopsy is taking place. The Harris County medical examiner's office says it's not complete, and there's no time table on when it'll be complete.While Gant told ABC13 an arrest is "very possible" a few weeks ago, the district attorney wouldn't give any indication either way. Meanwhile, the investigation is taking a toll on family and friends who are still grieving."I made a promise to him, and now I'm working on that promise to make sure justice is served," Hernandez said.To get justice, Hernandez isn't only relying on the police. She's hired a private investigator. Friends are also offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.