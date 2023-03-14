Ke Huy Quan made history after becoming the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar, and his family in Houston couldn't be more proud.

'We're very proud': Ke Huy Quan's Oscar win is huge for Asian community, his family in Houston says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a big night for newly awarded Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

Quan took home the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

In a post-Oscars interview, Quan talked about his acting journey, how he almost gave up on his acting career and fulfilling his American dream thanks to his family.

On Monday, ABC13 spoke to Quan's family members, who were still emotional.

"Oh, I teared up! And I know every time I hear his speech, I tear up," Ke Huy Quan's niece, Melody, said.

Melody Quan told Eyewitness News that the entire family is proud of him.

Some of them even flew from Houston to Los Angeles to show their support.

"We're very, very proud of him. We always watched his old movies, and we just waited basically for his time to shine," Melody Quan said.

Her dad, who's one of the Oscar winner's siblings, owns a business here in Houston.

Melody Quan said her uncle's rise to prominence wasn't always an easy one.

At one point, she recalls family members offering him to work in family-owned businesses based here in Houston when he was struggling to get back into Hollywood.

"There was a time when he helped out at restaurants for one of our aunts, and my dad has a bag business, and they have other business ventures, and they wanted to see if he wanted to do anything else here," Melody Quan said.

For Melody, her uncle's win Sunday night not only became an important victory and a source of pride for her family but also for the Asian community.

"It's a really huge moment for us, for the Asian community, and any minorities," Melody Quan said.

