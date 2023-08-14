Katy enters Stage 3 of mandatory water use restrictions amid severe heat, drought conditions

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Katy entered Stage 3 of its Drought Contingency Plan on Monday, making it mandatory for residents to limit their water usage.
As part of the city plan, the rules for Stage 3 include limiting watering to two days per week between 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
City officials said that in addition to Stage 1 and Stage 2 guidelines, the following mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses are in effect as of Monday:
- Limit landscape watering to the "Twice Per Week Water Schedule," which can be seen below.
Last digit of address: Allowed landscape watering days
Even number (0,2,4,6,8): Sunday and Thursday
Odd number (1,3,5,7,9): Saturday and Wednesday
Commercial, HOA, Greenspace, Right-of-Way: Tuesday and Friday
Monday: No Watering (Storage Recovery Days)
Exception: Foundations, new plantings (first-year trees and shrubs) may be watered for up to two hours on any day by a hand-held hose or a soaker hose without restrictions.
- Prohibit hosing of paved areas, buildings, windows, and any hard-surfaced areas
- Prohibit operation of ornamental fountains
- Prohibit washing or rinsing of vehicles by hose
- Prohibit using water in such a manner as to allow runoff or other waste
- Prohibit draining and filling of existing pools and filling of new pools
- Prohibit establishment of new landscaping
If not followed, residents will be given a written warning for the first violation or a citation with a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $2,000 per incident for the second violation. Officials said the city may turn off the customer's water service, but it's subject to appeal.
To see more information about Katy's water conservation plan, visit the city's website. To report violators, you can email the city's public works at droughtviolations@cityofkaty.com
