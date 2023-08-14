Katy enters Stage 3 of mandatory water use restrictions amid severe heat, drought conditions

Several Houston-area cities, including Tomball, have asked their residents to conserve water amid increased demand and lack of rainfall.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Katy entered Stage 3 of its Drought Contingency Plan on Monday, making it mandatory for residents to limit their water usage.

As part of the city plan, the rules for Stage 3 include limiting watering to two days per week between 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

City officials said that in addition to Stage 1 and Stage 2 guidelines, the following mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses are in effect as of Monday:

Limit landscape watering to the "Twice Per Week Water Schedule," which can be seen below.

Last digit of address: Allowed landscape watering days

Even number (0,2,4,6,8): Sunday and Thursday

Odd number (1,3,5,7,9): Saturday and Wednesday

Commercial, HOA, Greenspace, Right-of-Way: Tuesday and Friday

Monday: No Watering (Storage Recovery Days)

Exception: Foundations, new plantings (first-year trees and shrubs) may be watered for up to two hours on any day by a hand-held hose or a soaker hose without restrictions.

Prohibit hosing of paved areas, buildings, windows, and any hard-surfaced areas

Prohibit operation of ornamental fountains

Prohibit washing or rinsing of vehicles by hose

Prohibit using water in such a manner as to allow runoff or other waste

Prohibit draining and filling of existing pools and filling of new pools

Prohibit establishment of new landscaping

If not followed, residents will be given a written warning for the first violation or a citation with a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $2,000 per incident for the second violation. Officials said the city may turn off the customer's water service, but it's subject to appeal.

To see more information about Katy's water conservation plan, visit the city's website. To report violators, you can email the city's public works at droughtviolations@cityofkaty.com

