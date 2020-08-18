Katy ISD distributing thousands of devices to students ahead of 1st day of school

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday and Tuesday Katy ISD will be distributing thousands of technology devices, including Chromebooks, laptops, iPads and hotspots for students who have requested the devices ahead of the first day of school.
All Katy ISD students will start online for the first day of school on Aug. 19, then, they will start in-person learning on Sept. 8. The district said in a statement that nearly 43,000 students have chosen to stay with virtual instruction through the District's Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) for the first grading period.
"We're committed to ensuring our students at Katy ISD have all the resources that they need in order to start that virtual environment on Wednesday the 19th," Darlene Rankin, Katy ISD's Director of Instructional Technology said. "You know our teachers have been training and preparing for a solid week, with all of those trainings they are going to be able to put that into practice on Wednesday."
From March 2020 to today, the district has received 31,000 requests for technology devices and parents can still sign a request for this week.
Monday, the district started its two-day distribution event to get students the devices and textbooks they need. Rankin said that about 500 families were in line on Monday at Mayde Creek Junior High School.
Tay Washington said she has to work from home as well, but needed her two children to have the devices to start their online learning this fall.
"Very much appreciated," Washington said. "Convenient. (It) Saved us a lot of money from having to go out and purchase another laptop."
