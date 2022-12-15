Katy student-athlete recruit Seth Davis plans to honor late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- As it relates to his football career, the last few days have been an emotional roller coaster for Katy High School running back, Seth Davis.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been kind of sad," Davis, the all-time leading rusher in Katy history, explained during an interview with ABC13.

On Saturday, his highly decorated high school career came to an end with a loss in the state semifinals. Then, just two days later, Davis' future college coach died.

Davis is verbally committed to play his college football at Mississippi State, a program led by iconic head coach Mike Leach until the 61-year-old suddenly passed away this week.

"He was a great guy. A great coach. Very smart," Davis recalled. "He would always tell funny stories, like when he went to Panama. Just a down-to-earth guy who was really fun to talk to. He'll be missed."

Leach, who rose to fame during his time at Texas Tech and helped revolutionize football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

According to Davis, Leach streamed part of Katy High School's playoff game during an on-campus recruiting dinner Saturday night. It's believed Davis' game may have been the final football game Leach ever watched.

Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university. He was treated at a hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.

"Truly a blessing to know he was watching me," Davis said. "It shows you how much he cared."

Davis, who chose Mississippi State over 14 other scholarship offers, says he plans to stick to his pledge and sign his scholarship with MSU next week.

"We already connected with each other, making a brotherhood already," Davis said of his fellow Bulldogs recruits. "We've been wanting to play with each other, and we're going to do it for Coach Leach to honor him for everything he's done for the program."

