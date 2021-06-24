13 Katy group home residents found living in 'deplorable conditions,' deputies say

13 Katy group home residents found living in 'deplorable conditions'

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirteen people in a Katy group home are being relocated after they were found living in what deputies described as "deplorable conditions."

According to a statement published on the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office Facebook page, the group home, located in the 500 block of Walworten Court, was shut down Thursday afternoon.

The 13 residents were taken out of the home and sent to a hospital to be evaluated.

Deputies recently responded to 2 deaths at unlicensed group home where 35 adults were found
We're learning new details in an alleged unlicensed group home and possible abuses inside it. It turns out, there was something worse that happened inside.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office along with the county fire marshal's office are handling the investigation and a temporary restraining order that will be issued for the home's operators.

The residents were assisted with the help of a victim's assistance unit, which provided them with personal hygiene kits.

1 reported dead after 25 people removed from unlicensed Rosenberg group home

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
