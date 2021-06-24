13 Katy group home residents found living in 'deplorable conditions,' deputies say

According to a statement published on the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office Facebook page, the group home, located in the 500 block of Walworten Court, was shut down Thursday afternoon.
The 13 residents were taken out of the home and sent to a hospital to be evaluated.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office along with the county fire marshal's office are handling the investigation and a temporary restraining order that will be issued for the home's operators.
The residents were assisted with the help of a victim's assistance unit, which provided them with personal hygiene kits.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.