13 Katy group home residents found living in 'deplorable conditions,' deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirteen people in a Katy group home are being relocated after they were found living in what deputies described as "deplorable conditions."According to a statement published on the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office Facebook page, the group home, located in the 500 block of Walworten Court, was shut down Thursday afternoon.The 13 residents were taken out of the home and sent to a hospital to be evaluated.The Harris County Sheriff's Office along with the county fire marshal's office are handling the investigation and a temporary restraining order that will be issued for the home's operators.The residents were assisted with the help of a victim's assistance unit, which provided them with personal hygiene kits.