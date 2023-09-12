Goode Company BBQ restaurant damaged in outdoor fire off Katy Freeway

Officials said it appeared the outdoor cookers, used to make brisket, overheated and the heat from outside of the chimney sparked the flames.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular restaurant was damaged by a fire overnight in the Hedwig Village area in west Houston.

The fire happened at Goode Company BBQ at 8911 Katy Freeway near Voss Road.

The Village Fire Department said a passerby called in the fire around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The witness told 911 dispatchers they saw heavy smoke outside of the restaurant.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in an outdoor cooking area. The Houston Fire Department assisted and crews were able to quickly get the flames extinguished.

Officials said it appeared the cookers overheated. The restaurant uses the cookers overnight to make brisket, and they are connected to the outside of the building with a roof.

Firefighters said the cookers themselves didn't catch on fire, but it appears the heat from outside of the chimney sparked the flames.

The interior dining area has some water damage, officials said.

No employees were at the restaurant during the fire and no injuries were reported.