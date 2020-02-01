Three young brothers from the Katy area are turning a family recipe for salsa into cold, hard cash. But these entrepreneurs are raising money for a very important cause.
Brothers Ayden Johannson, 15, Luke Johannson, 13 and George Johannson, 11, teamed up with their mom, Traci, to create Diablo Verde salsa. The idea came after Luke wanted to raise money to save rhinos, which are a critically endangered species. A portion of the proceeds from Diablo Verde's sales go toward the International Rhino Foundation.
ABC13+ caught up with the brothers and their mom to learn more about their mission. To purchase a jar of Diablo Verde salsa, click here.
ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Saving an endangered species through salsa
ABC13 PLUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More