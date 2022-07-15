soil contamination

Residents concerned after cancer-causing chemicals found in NE Houston neighborhood

By Derrick Lewis
EMBED <>More Videos

Another cancer-causing chemical found in Kashmere Gardens soil

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After collecting soil samples in Kashmere Gardens, Houston's health department said the chemicals they found in it can cause cancer.

It's something neighbors have been saying for years in their fight to get something done about it.

The state and federal government now know about what the city's health department found.

Neighbors say a treatment facility that was once there is to blame.

Francis Thomas, who lives in the neighborhood, says the problem has cost people their lives.

"My folks died of that," Thomas said. "They've been around 40-50 years."

Thomas has lost five relatives who grew up in this neighborhood to cancer. The new discovery gives the 62-year-old anxiety.

"It don't make me feel normal," he said. "I might be sick. I might need a check-up."

SEE ALSO: 'This is our shot:' Texans ask for protection against Union Pacific's cancer-causing chemicals

The Houston Health Department announced on Thursday it collected a sample of the soil back in June. In it, they found dioxin, a toxic chemical that can damage your immune system, interfere with hormones, and can cause cancer.

The recent discovery is something neighbors have been talking about for years.

"It makes me feel bad because it seems like nobody ever cares," Michael Cowens expressed, as he said he wants something done immediately. "That's a horrible thing and that's the only thing I say, if I do something wrong, I'm held accountable. I think they should be held accountable for seeing people die off like that."

Union Pacific Railroad has been under heavy scrutiny since elevated levels of other cancer-causing chemicals were detected in the area's soil back in 2019.

SEE RELATED: Lawsuit takes aim against Union Pacific after cancer-causing chemicals found in Fifth Ward

Union Pacific also released the following statement:

"At the request and direction of the TCEQ, we collected samples for dioxin on our property in the source area in 2009. All test results were below residential action levels for surface soil. We look forward to working with the City of Houston and other stakeholders to review the city's test results."

Those results have people like Thomas feeling heard, with no plans of giving up.

"Keep fighting for the rights and let the public know that it's not normal for people to just keep passing away like that," he said.

The health department says it has collected more samples for testing.

City and county leaders have announced the intent to sue Union Pacific.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsafetyenvironmentchemicalssoil contaminationcancer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOIL CONTAMINATION
Houston and Harris Co. intend to sue Union Pacific over contamination
Hammerhead flatworms are latest species to invade Houston
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott: Texans 'need to wait' for legislative changes post-Uvalde
Electricity fluctuations impact ABC13 during newscast... twice
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Amber Alert issued for newborn out of Coffee City, Texas
ABC13 town hall highlights inequalities facing disabled Texans
Pilot shortage creates travel problems, but helping others find jobs
Another round of scattered storms on Friday
Show More
3-year-old who drowned in Webster saving lives through organ donation
Fort Bend Co. health officials confirm 1st probable cases of monkeypox
Deputies called to constable's home after disagreement with his wife
Man accused of stabbing ex hospitalized after being hit with bat: HPD
Man accused of running over couple while intoxicated
More TOP STORIES News