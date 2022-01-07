Kanye West spotted sipping cocktails at James Harden's high-energy Midtown restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas -- Diners who lingered over their drinks at Thirteen restaurant in Midtown got to witness one of the world's biggest stars enter the dining room. Hip-hop legend Kanye West stopped by for a drink last week.
West, accompanied by Houston hip-hop royalty Jas Prince, walked into the restaurant like any other diner and ordered a drink at the bar, a representative tells CultureMap. Too late for food, West and Prince sipped the restaurant's signature Thirteen cocktail, a margarita riff made with pineapple-basil cordial, lime juice, Dry Curacao, and choice of tequila.
Of course, celebrities aren't an unusual sight at the restaurant, which is owned by former Rockets star James Harden. NBA players such as P.J. Tucker and former NFL star Chad Johnson have both dined at Thirteen.
