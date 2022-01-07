kanye west

Kanye West spotted sipping cocktails at James Harden's high-energy Midtown restaurant

By Eric Sandler
Kanye West spotted: James Harden's Houston Midtown restaurant Thirteen

HOUSTON, Texas -- Diners who lingered over their drinks at Thirteen restaurant in Midtown got to witness one of the world's biggest stars enter the dining room. Hip-hop legend Kanye West stopped by for a drink last week.

RELATED: Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria

West, accompanied by Houston hip-hop royalty Jas Prince, walked into the restaurant like any other diner and ordered a drink at the bar, a representative tells CultureMap. Too late for food, West and Prince sipped the restaurant's signature Thirteen cocktail, a margarita riff made with pineapple-basil cordial, lime juice, Dry Curacao, and choice of tequila.

RELATED: Cher reveals herself as masked photographer to Houston couple's viral birthday picture

Of course, celebrities aren't an unusual sight at the restaurant, which is owned by former Rockets star James Harden. NBA players such as P.J. Tucker and former NFL star Chad Johnson have both dined at Thirteen.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

WATCH: Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
