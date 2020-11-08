Kamala Harris' sorority sisters from her alma mater celebrate her Vice Presidential victory

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kamala Harris made history when she became the first Black woman and the first woman of South-Asian descent to become Vice President-elect of the U.S. For many people, Harris' win symbolized a move in American government toward more diverse representation. For others who knew Harris, the win represented a long battle overcome.One group of Houston women who knew Harris for decades, as fellow alumni of Harris' alma mater Howard University and sisters in Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, are excited for the country to see the Kamala they've known for 30 years."She's an African American woman, she's an Asian woman, she's a product of an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) and our sorority," said sorority sister Camille Cash. "It's just so overwhelming."Cash and her friends said they all worked to help Harris get elected, using lesser-known networks, like Divine Nine, a group of black sororities and fraternities."The mobilization of the Divine Nine, the HBCU's, all of our social organizations, the Black churches, we got out like we always do," said Deidra Jackson. "And we got the job done.""African American women have been the stalwarts of the Democratic party," said Licia Green Ellis. "Finally, our day is here."The group said the many avenues in place to make voting safer during the COVID-19 pandemic helped get people to the polls."People want to vote, they just haven't been given the opportunities," said Carla Jackson. "There's been so many attempts to suppress the minority voter, especially Black and brown voters, and this time, they have opportunities, and they showed up. They do care."As meaningful as Harris' win is to her sorority sisters, their children's reactions are what meant the most."I rarely get teary-eyed, but when I saw my son run down the stairs this morning and say, 'They did it, they did it,' that is what this is all about, the generation behind us," said Deidra."I was able to take four new voters to the polls, three of my children, and my niece," said Camille."It sends a message to young woman of color that they, too, can reach these kinds of heights," said Licia. "That it's no more just looking at men achieve these kinds of heights."The group said they recognize the difficult road ahead for Biden and Harris as they battle the pandemic and try to bring a divided nation together. But they're still so proud that Harris can serve as a role model for little girls everywhere as the first woman to hold the second highest office in the land.