Dino the K-9 helps to find $63K worth of meth in drug bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities *said* they arrested four suspects after their K-9 sniffed out $63,000 worth of meth.

Dino the K-9 was assisting in a traffic stop along with multiple agencies when the drugs were found.

When the driver refused to have his vehicle searched, deputies said Dino performed a free air sniff around the vehicle, resulting in several positive responses for narcotics.

Information obtained prior to the traffic stop led investigators to find the drugs, deputies said.

Suspects Ronnie Uslandy Morales Lopez, 23, of Houston; Isidoro Gallegos-Aguirre, 47 of Mexico; Juan Felipe Aguirre, 26 of Crosby; and Jose Hernandez-Cruz, 44, of Sacramento, California have been charged with manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance greater than 400 grams and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
