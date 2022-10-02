4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says

Four juveniles and an adult have been arrested after being accused of ramming into a CVS to steal an ATM in north Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four juveniles and an adult have been arrested after being accused of crashing into a CVS to steal an ATM in north Houston Saturday morning, police said.

The Houston Police Department said the five suspects used a pickup truck to smash through the pharmacy's front door at about 4 a.m. on Irvington Boulevard near Cavalcade Street.

Officers said they were unsure whether anything was stolen inside that store.

Authorities said they believe the group might have also tried to steal another ATM at a Chase Bank about 30 minutes earlier, but police said they did not find anything at that scene.

The group was arrested after leading police on a chase, according to police, who said they had to use a pit maneuver to stop them.

A total of five suspects, one adult and four juveniles, are now in custody, HPD said.