Video shows suspect grow frustrated during 1st robbery attempt at business and leave empty-handed

The suspect got absolutely no sympathy from the employees at the fast food businesses he was trying to rob, police said. The suspect left frustrated and empty-handed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect flat out told the employees of a fast food business that he was in the middle of his first robbery, video shows. The Houston Police Department released a video of the male's failed attempt on Wednesday.

It all happened on Sunday, Sept. 18 at a fast food restaurant on 8000 Howard near Houston's south side.

"This is my first robbery!" the armed suspect allegedly said.

He didn't receive any sympathy.

Video shows the suspect becoming frustrated and leaving empty-handed.

If you recognize him, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Houston.