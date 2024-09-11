Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI case in the Hamptons: ABC News sources

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday.
Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.
Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane. The officer smelled booze on his breath, according to a police report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.