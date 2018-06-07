Today is the 20th anniversary of the brutal murder of James Byrd Jr., a black man, killed by three white supremacists.Byrd was dragged to death behind a pick-up truck in a rural area near Jasper.The FBI was immediately called in and three men were arrested and convicted of his murder.Lawrence Russell Brewer was executed for this crime in 2011.John King was sentenced to death and is currently on death row.Shawn Berry is serving a life sentence for his role in the killing.