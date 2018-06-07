June 7, 1998: James Byrd Jr. killed in Jasper after being dragged by 3 white men

20 years ago James Byrd was murdered by three white supremacists because he was black (KTRK)

JASPER, Texas (KTRK) --
Today is the 20th anniversary of the brutal murder of James Byrd Jr., a black man, killed by three white supremacists.

Byrd was dragged to death behind a pick-up truck in a rural area near Jasper.

The FBI was immediately called in and three men were arrested and convicted of his murder.

Lawrence Russell Brewer was executed for this crime in 2011.

John King was sentenced to death and is currently on death row.

John William King loses appeal
A Texas man on death row for the brutal killing of James Byrd Jr. has lost his latest appeal.


Shawn Berry is serving a life sentence for his role in the killing.
