Former HPD officer accused of stealing drugs sentenced to 87 months in prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2017 cocaine conspiracy drug case.Julissa Diaz, 41, was ordered on Wednesday to serve an 87-month sentence, which is to be followed by three years of supervised release.The former officer, who was once named officer of the month by the Houston Police Officer's Union, was arrested on duty during an internal affairs sting operation in November 2017. She was suspected of stealing drugs during traffic stops."Julissa Diaz used her position as a sworn police officer to commit these crimes. When she participated in the drug trafficking conspiracy, she violated a sacred oath, as well as the trust our city placed in her," said Daniel Comeaux, a Special Agent in Charge for the DEA. "Each day, the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers place their lives on the line to protect our communities, while upholding the trust of a nation, and stand firmly against those few who would tarnish our badge."Diaz was allowed to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, though an exact date has not been determined. The former officer is no longer a member of HPD.She was initially sworn in more than a decade ago and was assigned to the Clear Lake patrol division.