19-year-old girl shot to death, brother charged with tampering with evidence

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is dead and her brother is in jail after a shooting in Wharton last week.

The Wharton Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of Davis Street on June 7.

Upon arriving, they discovered a woman dead in the home from an apparent gunshot wound, later identified as 19-year-old Stephanie Paniagua.

Wharton police canvassed the area based on a description given to them by Stephanie's brother, Julio Paniagua.

Police investigated the scene and interviewed those close to Stephanie.


An arrest warrant was secured for Julio for the offense of tampering with physical evidence based on the evidence the found on the scene.

Julio was arrested on June 11.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are urging those with useful information to contact the police department at 979-532-3131 or anonymously via the P3 app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotbrother chargedbrother arrestedwoman killedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized for 2nd straight night
SkyEye helicopter footage shows debris from bar explosion
Houston bar explosion damages nearby homes
6 shot, 2 killed in southwest Houston drive-by
SPONSORED: Now's the time to buy a car, here's why
Harris County officials disagree on new COVID-19 warning
Pleasant morning, warm afternoon
Show More
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Houston punches in as one of best places to launch career
Mayor Turner announces plans to move 2 Confederate statues
Stolen ambulance involved in chase on North Loop
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, selling cars at discount
More TOP STORIES News