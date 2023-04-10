Mexican actor Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, dies at 27

Mexican actor and singer Julián Figueroa, the son of two popular entertainers, has died at age 27.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico is saying goodbye to actor and singer Julián Figueroa, son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died at age 27.

Figueroa's mother explained on Instagram that her son was found unconscious.

In the post, she said police and emergency personnel found him lifeless after a 911 call.

The medical report indicates that he died of acute heart attack and ventricular fibrillation.

The actress said the family will hold a private funeral and asked for privacy.

Figueroa was a singer-songwriter and actor on the Univision primetime telenovela "Mi Camino Es Amarte."

His father, Joan Sebastian was a popular singer who won five Grammy Awards and seven Latin Grammys. He died in 2015 at age 64 of bone cancer.

His mother Maribel Guardia, 63, remains a popular singer and actress on telenovelas.