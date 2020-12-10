abc13 plus huntsville

Huntsville brothers on a mission to change the world

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Jules and Mustapha Williams fell in love with the stage at an early age, spending years acting, dancing or playing music. Now their stage is the corner of Sam Houston Ave. and 11th Street in Huntsville.

Jules Williams said, "We can reach so many people on that corner. We've partnered with Huntsville Pride, we've raised money for SAAFE House, and I think we got 50 people registered to vote this year."

The brothers have always been interested in what's going on in the world, and have faced racism in the past. But it wasn't until George Floyd's death that they attended a Black Lives Matter event, and saw the opportunity for change and equality.

Mustapha Williams said, "Our father really likes the fact that we're standing up for what we believe in. He always said 'If you're not standing for something, then you're standing for nothing. And if you don't live for something, you'll die for nothing.'"

The brothers hold weekly protests in Huntsville, and have big plans to help the community in 2021. They said they want to move forward with everyone, and make the city the best place for everyone to live.

If you want to learn more about the brothers, you can check them out on Instagram.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13+'s Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshuntsvilleblack lives mattersocietyabc13 plusabc13 plus huntsvillecommunityrace in americaequal rightsrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS HUNTSVILLE
Huntsville has more than 1,000 job openings
Texas burger spot has prison-themed menu
Cowboy up with Huntsville's rodeo legend Joe Beaver
Historic Huntsville was once considered the 'Mount Vernon of Texas'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
ABC13 answers your top questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Weapons recovered after La Marque officer shot man, police say
3 dead in unrelated Houston-area shootings
Over 900 jobs available near Huntsville during virtual job fair
Body found just off busy portion of Westheimer Road
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
Show More
Houston's Menorah Parade to honor first responders
Dry and warm Thursday, rain returns Friday
Over 315,000 gig workers in Texas may lose relief
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
Construction equipment on fire after possibly striking gas line
More TOP STORIES News