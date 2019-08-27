College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin, husband allowed to keep law firm

BOSTON -- A judge says actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California.

The couple appeared in Boston federal court on Tuesday to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.

Prosecutors had said their lawyers pose a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm's work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.

The judge is expected to rule later on a potential conflict with another firm working for the couple that also represents other defendants in the case.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collegebriberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Afternoon storms popping up around Houston area
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Show More
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston you must try
High-flying adventure park bounces into Houston's Bay Area
Friendswood ISD eliminates reporting class rank
Lizzo leads Houston takeover of MTV Video Music Awards
More TOP STORIES News