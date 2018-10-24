Judge chases after suspects in handcuffs during court appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Judge chases after suspects in handcuffs during court appearance

A Washington judge took matters into his own hands when two inmates tried to run away during a court appearance.

Judge R.W. Buzzard jumped to action when two young men ran out of his courtroom, still cuffed, in hopes making their escape.

The pair fled down four flights of stairs, stumbling over one another.

Then, Judge Buzzard got ahold of one suspect and grabbed him just as he was about to exit the courthouse.

Authorities apprehended the other suspect a few blocks away.
RELATED: Inmates who escaped jail in trash cans captured in Kentucky

Both are charged with second-degree escape.

Sheriff Rob Snaza says "these things don't happen very often."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrimeescaped prisonercourt
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Strong gas odor moving through Houston prompts evacuations
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
10 students injured in school bus accident near Austin
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Mom reports Facebook message, possibly stops school shooting
Show More
Mookie Betts stole second base so we all get free tacos
2018 Texas Women's Hall of Fame inductees announced
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Man arrested in connection to 2015 security guard murder
More News