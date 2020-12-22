Family of Joshua Feast and attorney react to released body cam video of La Marque PD involved shooting

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Joshua Feast and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump will hold a press conference responding to the body camera footage recently released by the La Marque Police Department.

The conference comes just one day after the police department released bodycam video of the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Feast earlier this month.

Feast, who Crump and his family said pose no threat, was shot to death by Officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9. across the street from Feast's uncle's house, where he was staying.

Feast had been outside talking to the mother of his child, his uncle said. Moments later, Santos was driving down the street and made a sudden U-turn. He pulled up and yelled Feast's name. Feast ran. His uncle said the officer shot Feast in the back.



Investigators said he was a person of interest and possibly connected to recent shootings in town.

Bodycam footage of fatal La Marque PD involved shooting released

Independent autopsy report shows man shot by La Marque police was hit in the back

Public vigil held for Joshua Feast fatally shot by La Marque officer
