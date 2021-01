HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man diagnosed with minor autism and a learning disability.Joseph Ivory was last seen leaving his residence in the 4400 block of Bennington Street last Thursday around 4 p.m., according to police.Ivory is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'11" and weighs about 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit.If you have any information on Ivory's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840.