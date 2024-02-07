The new contract locks up Altuve, 33, in Houston through 2029.

Jose Altuve an 'Astro for life' after agreeing to 5-year, $125M extension, team and reports say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans won't have to ponder about life without Jose Altuve for a while.

The team announced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old All-Star second baseman agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, locking him up through 2029.

While the Astros didn't disclose monetary terms, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan the new deal is worth $125 million.

His new deal will pay him a $15 million signing bonus, then salaries of $30 million in 2025, 2026 and 2027. He'll make $10 million in both 2029 and 2030.

By the end of it, he'll become the first second baseman in baseball history to reach $300 million in career earnings.

The Astros proclaimed Altuve would be an "Astro for life" with the signing.

The Astros avoid jeopardizing letting the 2017 American League MVP walk after the upcoming season without compensation. He was about to play in the final year of his current seven-year, $163.5 million deal he signed in 2018.

The contract is another peak in Altuve's career, including two World Series championships, four AL pennants, and seven straight AL Championship Series appearances.

Altuve's journey to the majors is remarkable, starting from his native Venezuela, where the Astros rejected him at a tryout at 16. Altuve persisted with Astros officials, who eventually signed him to a contract with a $15,000 bonus in 2007.

He debuted in the majors as a 21-year-old in 2011 and remained with the Astros ever since.

