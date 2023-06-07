5th person charged with burglarizing Jose Altuve's home on Astros Opening Day, records show

Court records show a fifth person, Edwin Boulous, was charged with breaking into Jose Altuve's home on Astros Opening Day.

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fifth person is facing charges accused of breaking into Jose Altuve's Hedwig Village home on Opening Day for the Houston Astros.

Court documents show 35-year-old Edwin Boulous is charged with theft for the March 30 heist resulting in the swiping of seven watches.

Four other people, Patrick Maxey, 27; Jordan Tarniella, 25; Jasmyn Hall, 20; and William Jones Jr., 28, were also charged with breaking into the player's home.

According to records, Maxey, Tarneilla, and Jones were charged with burglary of a habitation following the incident.

Then, charges of hindering apprehension and evading arrest were filed against Hall for allegedly helping Jones hide from police on April 13 in connection to the burglary.

Records also revealed Maxey and Jones had prior burglary convictions dating back to 2016.

They're all expected in court later this month except for Maxey, whose next court date is July 14.

Boulous posted his $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.