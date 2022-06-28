Missing 81-year-old Missouri City man in need of medical attention

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are in search of an 81-year-old man who has been missing for almost a week and was last seen at the apartment complex Jubilee at Texas Parkway.Johnnie Edward Colley was last seen walking away from his apartment in the 3300 block of Texas Parkway on June 22.Colley is described as a Black man, who is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He weighs about 121 pounds, has blue eyes, is bald, with gray patches of hair, and has a tattoo of the letter "J" on his right shoulder.Police said Colley could be confused at times. He does not have a phone or a wallet.Colley's daughter, Yolanda Stanley, said her father has a stint in his leg and is on a blood thinner. Stanley said he has been without medication for four days, and his life is in danger without it.Stanley said her father was last seen wearing blue/black jeans.The family searched along Texas Parkway, going towards Post Oak with the police."He may be dehydrated by now. I don't know how long he's been walking," Stanley said."He might be going toward the Houston area or Missouri City. We are on the split of the zone."If you have any information about Colley's whereabouts, police urge you to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.