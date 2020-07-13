Photographer teams up with organization to provide free head shots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local photographer has teamed up with an organization to help provide free head shots.Photographer John Glaser wants to help the many people that have been on an active job search after getting fired or furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic.Glaser is working with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties to take the photos on July 22.They will take place at the Woodlands Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.More than 200 photographers across the U.S. are participating to help people unemployed during COVID-19 find a job."You know with LinkedIn, you're 21 times more likely to be seen if your head shot is there and if it looks professional, and it's not just a selfie, It's going to set a better impression right off the bat for anybody that's going to potentially employ you," said Glaser.It is recommended that people arrive dressed professionally for the job they want.It is also recommended that solid colors are worn, to avoid stripes and patterns and to keep make-up and jewelry simple.