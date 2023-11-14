Newly hired Astros manager, Joe Espada not only brings humble experience but family-first mentality

The Astros' new manager, Joe Espada, was introduced on Monday and spoke on how he has accomplished his dream job with his family by his side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' new manager, Joe Espada, is a "baseball lifer," but baseball is not his life.

The 48-year-old bench coach told everyone he got his dream job with the promotion.

"I love this city. I love this team. I love this community, " Espada said.

Espada was seen proudly wearing his 2022 World Series championship ring and said to general manager Dana Brown, "Let's get another one."

But the best moment of his introduction came when he talked about his wife and two young daughters.

When Espada emerged as a leading candidate in the Astros search for Dusty Baker's successor, someone said: "If Joe Espdada gets the job, you need to ask about his family."

ABC13's Greg Bailey was present and followed through on that at Espada's introduction, and that's when his emotions surfaced.

"I've missed a lot of dance recitals and gymnastics, and it's tough. It's tough," he said. Espada credits his wife, who sacrificed her own career, with making his family life a success.

He also took a moment to address his family directly, sharing the moment with them.

"Daddy is living his dream," Espada said.

Then he encouraged his daughters, 8-year-old Viviana and 12-year-old Eliana.

"You guys can do whatever you want. Whatever you put your minds to, you can accomplish that," he said.

Later, the Astros' new manager beamed as he described his pride in being a "girl dad."

"My little one is autistic, and she works her butt off to be where she's at, and that's important to me," he added.

The final word belongs to little Eliana, who told ABC13, "It's amazing because he's come so far in life. I'm just really happy for him, and we get to experience this with him."

