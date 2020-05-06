Careers

Looking for a job? Tune in as ABC13 prepares to host 2nd virtual job fair

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the success from ABC13's first virtual job fair, we are partnering with Workforce Solutions once again to help people land jobs.

SEE RELATED LINK:


There are new faces at Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas. Xavier Allison is one of them who started work Tuesday.

"I lost my job April 1st," Allison said. "Pretty much, when they shut everything down, I lost my job."

Allison is one of six new employees who got hired after hearing about the openings from ABC13.

SEE RELATED STORY: Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Walmart, Papa John's, Amazon

"My mom sent me a text saying, 'Hey, they're hiring. It's on the news,'" Allison said.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions a couple of weeks ago for their first virtual job fair. Approximately 140 people applied for jobs.

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas was one of the companies looking for help. Owner Carleen Wolff said despite the pandemic, companies are looking for employees.

"Don't let everything get you down," Wolff said. "Come on in and fill out an application. You've got to give a shot. There are people hiring."

ABC13 will introduce job seekers to new companies on our Facebook page Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. There are five businesses looking to fill more than 100 call center positions.

In order to participate, make sure your resume is ready. If you're interested, don't wait. Allison jumped at the opportunity.

"Keep that head up, and keep pushing forward," Allison said. "That's it. You can't let nothing stop you."

Less than two weeks later he's the new face earning a paycheck. If you want to be one of them, learn about the company.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringcoronaviruscareersunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting, La Porte police say
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Scattered evening storms as cool front blows into Houston
Mayor addresses possibility of city worker furloughs
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
'It's terrifying' - 5 killed in crashes in 24 hours
Mayor to spend $15M on rent relief for Houstonians
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
How you can see Blue Angels when they fly over Houston
Houston-area Girl Scouts lose $3M without cookie booths
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
Love during lockdown? How coronavirus is changing dating
More TOP STORIES News