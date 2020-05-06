Looking for a job? Tune in as ABC13 prepares to host 2nd virtual job fair

SEE RELATED LINK:
There are new faces at Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas. Xavier Allison is one of them who started work Tuesday.
"I lost my job April 1st," Allison said. "Pretty much, when they shut everything down, I lost my job."
Allison is one of six new employees who got hired after hearing about the openings from ABC13.
"My mom sent me a text saying, 'Hey, they're hiring. It's on the news,'" Allison said.
ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions a couple of weeks ago for their first virtual job fair. Approximately 140 people applied for jobs.
Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas was one of the companies looking for help. Owner Carleen Wolff said despite the pandemic, companies are looking for employees.
"Don't let everything get you down," Wolff said. "Come on in and fill out an application. You've got to give a shot. There are people hiring."
ABC13 will introduce job seekers to new companies on our Facebook page Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. There are five businesses looking to fill more than 100 call center positions.
In order to participate, make sure your resume is ready. If you're interested, don't wait. Allison jumped at the opportunity.
"Keep that head up, and keep pushing forward," Allison said. "That's it. You can't let nothing stop you."
Less than two weeks later he's the new face earning a paycheck. If you want to be one of them, learn about the company.
