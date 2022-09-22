ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features positions and education opportunities in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish in Richmond-Rosenberg next week, we have a way for you to land a job in the area and learn a new career through a technical school.

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly Who's Hiring job fair this Thursday. You can contact recruiters and apply for jobs during the half-hour event or learn about other programs.

This week, about ten employers from the Fort Bend County area are there. There is a number of industries from manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and sales.

The jobs all pay at least $15 an hour. Many are immediate-hire positions, meaning you can land an interview quickly.

We'll also have someone from Texas State Technical College to talk about what's offered at the Rosenberg location. To apply for jobs, you can reach out on social media, Workforce Solutions website, or on the phone.

The ABC13 viewer hotline is 713-243-6663. To see the jobs, click here, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.