Houston Texans star JJ Watt receives 'wild' piece of fan mail before final NFL game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, JJ Watt will play his final NFL game.

Late last month, the former Houston Texans star shared his plans to retire after this season. He and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy, Koa, into the world - so Watt says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family.

As an NFL superstar, Watt likely receives a ton of fan mail. As his career comes to a close, the mail has likely increased. Fans are probably spending the time and money to send Watt thoughtful gifts he and his family can use in retirement.

Or they're sending him a stuffed weasel!

Upon receiving a taxidermy badger, JJ tweeted the photos and shared, "I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."

Watt played his college football for the University of Wisconsin. Their mascot? The badgers.

