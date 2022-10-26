Welcome to the world, Koa James! JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt announce the birth of their 1st child

JJ Watt, a former Texans star, and wife Kealia Ohai Watt, whom the one-time Walter Payton Award winner met while she was a part of the Houston Dash, are expecting their first child.

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and former Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai Watt welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday, the couple announced on social media.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Arizona Cardinals player and the Chicago Red Stars member announced their baby boy Koa James Watt was born on Oct. 23, 2022.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," J.J. Watt tweeted.

The football world was excited for little Koa James' arrival.

"Welcome to the family Koa!!!" Steelers star T.J. Watt, who's J.J.'s brother and Koa's new uncle, commented on Instagram.

"Love the NAME," former Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverly chimed in.

The NFL itself also congratulated the couple and even gave the child his nickname for a future in the league.

"KJ Watt!" the NFL commented.

The Watts announced in June 2022 that they were expecting their first child after getting married in February 2020.

