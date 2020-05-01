Get ready to do the jiggaerobics tonight on Shark Tank

A Houston-based dance instructor will be teaching a new type of exercise Friday evening on Shark Tank.Described as "getting lit while getting fit," 'Jiggaerobics' is based off a local Louisiana dance style called the jig.Ladonte Lotts learned how to jig when he moved to Baton Rouge for college. After trying it and becoming hooked, he thought he could make it into a business."We use jiggareboics to spread love and joy," said Lotts.Watch Shark Tank at 7 p.m. on Friday evening after Eyewitness News on ABC13.