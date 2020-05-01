Health & Fitness

Get ready to do the jiggaerobics tonight on Shark Tank

A Houston-based dance instructor will be teaching a new type of exercise Friday evening on Shark Tank.

Described as "getting lit while getting fit," 'Jiggaerobics' is based off a local Louisiana dance style called the jig.

Ladonte Lotts learned how to jig when he moved to Baton Rouge for college. After trying it and becoming hooked, he thought he could make it into a business.

"We use jiggareboics to spread love and joy," said Lotts.

Watch Shark Tank at 7 p.m. on Friday evening after Eyewitness News on ABC13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessexercisedanceworkoutshark tank
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Southwest joins airlines requiring travelers to wear face masks
Ex-boyfriend charged with murdering daughter of Harris Co. deputy
Shoppers get glimpse of new reality as Houston retailers reopen
Harris Co. judge says reopenings shouldn't be 'celebration'
Single mom of 4 grateful after Lakewood Church giveaway
Show More
Some restaurants reopening, but government warnings raise concerns
Beaches busy in Galveston on reopening day
Hot weekend, but two cool fronts visit Houston next week
Triple J's Smokehouse waits to reopen dining room
Large crowds gather to protest stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News