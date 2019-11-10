Jewelry store owner shoots suspects after smash-and-grab attempt

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Delton Hayes looked out on the showroom of his jewelry store that was transformed in a matter of seconds by a 4 person robbery crew.

In the end, the store owner got the last laugh, despite the damage.

Mid-afternoon, a man tugged at the front door of the store, which is controlled by a security buzzer.

EMBED More News Videos

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Owner shoots alleged robbers who broke into his jewelry store



"I'm the one who buzzed him in," said employee Deana Henson. "When he opened the door, and stuck his foot there, and was on the phone, I knew something was wrong."

Moments later, four robbers masked with bandanas rushed the store and hammered away at the glass showcase.

What they didn't know was that Hayes was watching from the office, behind a one-way mirror.

"They were smashing the cases, but they stopped as soon as I started shooting," he said.

Surveillance video shows them entering, reaching into the jewelry case, and then running for their lives out the door.



Hayes later learned two of them had been wounded.

"One was shot in the hand, according to a deputy. I shot the other one in the butt," he said.

The robbers were arrested later at an apartment complex in Channelview, near Uvalde and I-10. Inside the getaway car, jewelry and drugs were recovered.

"The deputies brought the jewelry back to me, and it wasn't ours, which means somebody else was hit," he said. "They managed to get one ring from my store, but they dropped it in the parking lot, and it was recovered."

All four robbers were described as young. One believed to be 17, but may still be charged as an adult.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitaattempted robberyrobberysmash and grabjewelryarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paralyzed woman saved by firefighters in north Harris County
Warmer Sunday, but arctic chill arrives this week
ASTROWORLD fans trampled during festival opening: HFD
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
Ice Land at Moody Gardens days away from opening
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Bus driver abusive towards student with autism, lawsuit says
Show More
Eagle Scout creates 'Hope Kits' for the homeless in Houston
Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
More TOP STORIES News