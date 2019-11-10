Jewelry store owner shoots suspects after robbery attempt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5686860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Owner shoots alleged robbers who broke into his jewelry store

@HCSOTexas units responded to an armed robbery of a business at 6460 E. FM 1960. Four males robbed the business. Its believed the owner was able to fire his own handgun at the suspects. All males fled in a car. Due to the swift actions by @HCSOTexas units, some suspects arrested. pic.twitter.com/UqLqJfT7ay — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2019

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect is recovering from a gunshot wound to the posterior and another with a wound to his hand after the owner of a jewelry store opened fire Saturday to thwart a smash-and-grab attempt.It happened at a store in the 6400 block of FM 1960 just after 3 p.m.Video of the incident shows a man posing as a customer being allowed into the business, as three others rush their way through the door. The four immediately begin to smash display cases containing merchandise.The owner of the store said he was in his office when he was alerted to the smash-and-grab attempt and opened fire.One suspect was hit in the buttocks and another was struck in the hand. They were able to get away with one ring, but dropped it in the store's parking lot as they ran away.Video shows the entire incident lasted less than 25 seconds.All four were later caught at an apartment complex on Uvalde Rd. in east Harris County, authorities said.The suspect struck in the posterior was taken to a hospital where they were stable, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.