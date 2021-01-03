army

Army drill sergeant shot to death in San Antonio, officials say

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston was shot to death, Army officials announced.

According to a statement issued by JBSA on Saturday, Sgt. Jessica Mitchell died of multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital San Antonio at around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Mitchell was on holiday leave at the time.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We are focused on supporting Drill Sergeant Mitchell's family as well as her soldiers during this extremely difficult time," said MEDCoE Commanding General Maj. Dennis LeMaster.

Mitchell, a 68E Dental Specialist, had been assigned to MEDCoE since Aug. 2019. She previously served at a JBSA dental clinic since Oct. 2017.

Details surrounding the death of Mitchell were not immediately released by JBSA. The San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation along with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact SAPD's Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.
