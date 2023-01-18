HPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting teen he allegedly met online on Halloween 2021

Police said the 16-year-old at the time thought the suspect was a woman who went by the name of Janae Mack and agreed to meet at an apartment complex where the alleged assault took place.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a teenager after agreeing to meet through social media on Halloween of 2021 in northwest Houston, according to court documents.

Jermarcus Jerome Singleton, 47, is charged with sexual assault of a child (14-17) after police received reports of the abuse in the 5500 block of De Soto Street on Oct. 31, 2021.

During the investigation, officials said the 16-year-old victim made an outcry of sexual abuse, and detectives learned Singleton had sexually assaulted him.

Court records state the teen, now 17 years old, thought Singleton was a woman who went by the name of Janae Mack and agreed to meet him at an apartment complex where the assault occurred.

Documents state Singleton performed oral sex on the teen, however, when the teen discovered Singleton was a man, he left.

The teen's mother reportedly called the police after finding messages on her child's phone with the suspect.

According to documents, the mother learned through a friend that Singleton was HIV positive and in a group with other men who seek out young guys.

During an interview with police, the teen was able to identify the suspect as Singleton through a previous mugshot.

Singleton's criminal history shows he's also been charged with DWI, aggravated theft, deadly conduct- discharging a firearm, robbery- bodily injury, deadly conduct, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 31, 2017, Singleton and another suspect entered Saks Fifth Avenue in Galleria and left the store without paying for multiple things they had shoved into a bag, authorities said.

Authorities describe Singleton as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 168 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app.