Jeremy Renner update: Actor shows off strides in recovery on anti-gravity treadmill

After the Jeremy Renner snow plow incident, the actor posted a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill on his road to recovery.

'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'Hawkeye' star crushed by snow plow he had been operating earlier this year

CHICAGO -- Jeremy Renner is continuing on his road of recovery and taking his followers along with him.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Hawkeye" star posted on the Instastories portion of his verified Instagram account over the weekend and shared a video in which he was doing physical therapy on an anti-gravity treadmill.

Renner can be heard saying that the machine allows him to only feel "40% of my weight" while walking, CNN reported.

According to the Running Physio site, such treadmills "feature a bubble that inflates with air, then surrounds the user's lower body. This gently lifts them off the treadmill which reduces pressure on the lower body."

The actor was crushed by a snow plow he had been operating on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.

Since then, Renner has been sharing posts about his miraculous recovery.

"Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," Renner captioned his weekend video.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

