jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Alex Trebek by naming iconic stage in beloved former host's name

By Stephen Iervolino, GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

'Jeopardy!' memorializes Alex Trebek with studio dedication

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.

A video was posted to the game show's social media accounts on Monday showing Trebek's wife, Jean; his son, Matt; and his daughters, Emily and Nicky, posing alongside the bronze plaque at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. It reads: "The Alex Trebek Stage."



Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at the age of 80.

EMBED More News Videos

"Jeopardy!" shared a video tribute ahead of Alex Trebek's final episode airing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.



After a series of guest hosts filled in at the podium in Trebek's stead, Mike Richards was named as host on Aug. 11. However, after filming just a week's worth of shows, he stepped down from the position on Aug. 20 and, as of Aug. 31, is no longer an executive producer on the show.

Because "Jeopardy!" is filmed in advance, Richards will still appear as the host until Friday, Sept. 17.

Mayim Bialik -- who has been named the host of "Jeopardy!" primetime specials and spin-offs -- will be the first guest host after Richards as the search continues for a permanent host.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaalex trebekinstagram storiesotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
JEOPARDY
LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee
Bialik, Jennings to continue hosting 'Jeopardy!' through season's end
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News