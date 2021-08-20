Police hope surveillance video helps ID suspects wanted for deadly shooting in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police hope newly released video of suspects wanted for shooting a man to death and critically injuring another man in northeast Houston will help in identifying them.The deadly shooting occurred last week at a gas station in the 9000 block of Jensen Drive in what police believe may have been a carjacking.Surveillance video shows two men driving a Dodge Durango pull into the gas station near Tim Street. A silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck is then seen pulling up before someone inside starts shooting. Police said one of the men had been pumping gas.Police later identified the 30-year-old who died at the scene as Cammeron Harris. The second victim, 24-year-old Alex Straughter, was shot in the back. An initial report listed him in critical condition, but police have since then said he is stable.Detectives described the suspects as three young Hispanic men with thin builds. Aside from the detail that the suspects had masks on, detectives had no other information on what they were last seen wearing.Police said the suspects drove off in the pickup truck, but both vehicles were later located, abandoned and set on fire.After further investigation, police determined the pickup truck had been stolen on Aug. 4.Anyone who may have seen the suspects driving the silver pickup truck between the time of the theft and the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.