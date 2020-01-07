Man poured bleach on girlfriend and baby in violent attack: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man allegedly told his girlfriend to "stop acting like a female" before he poured bleach on her and her children.

Jehral Joseph, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and injury to a child.

According to court documents, Joseph started attacking his girlfriend in their southwest Houston apartment in January 2019.

Authorities say Joseph slammed her into a wall and broke her phone in half when she tried to call for help. He then punched her in the stomach.

She was gathering up her three children to leave, when Joseph allegedly poured a bottle of bleach on her.

The bleach got in her eyes, and she had trouble breathing from the fumes.

Some of the bleach also splashed on her children, including in their 7-month-old daughter's eyes.

The victim told authorities that Joseph screamed, "(Expletive) the children, (expletive) them kids, (expletive) you and your sister."

All three children were taken to the hospital with itchy and burning skin.

Joseph appeared in court on Monday. He has two prior convictions in Harris County for assault on a family member.
