Princeton, Texas Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for 14-year-old Ja'Myra Strawder

PRINCETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Tuesday evening.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Ja'Myra Strawder was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, which is on the outskirts of Dallas.
The girl is believed to be with a 34-year-old man, Lee Carter III, and they may be riding in a Mercedes sedan, the bulletin states.
Authorities did not disclose their relationship.
Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:
Ja'Myra Strawder
- Age: 14 years old
- Race: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Weight: 140 lbs.
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Clothing description: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes
Suspect: Lee Carter III
- Age: 34 years old
- Race: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Weight: 203 lbs.
- Height: 6 feet
- Clothing description: Last seen unknown clothing with tattoos
Vehicle
- Make: Mercedes
- Year: 2014
- License State: Texas
- Model: E35
- Color: Black
- License Number: RNS-2973
Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.