WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Princeton, Texas Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for 14-year-old Ja'Myra Strawder

A Texas DPS bulletin states the girl may be with 34-year-old Lee Carter III.

KTRK logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 2:45AM
What to do when someone you know goes missing
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

PRINCETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Tuesday evening.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Ja'Myra Strawder was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, which is on the outskirts of Dallas.

The girl is believed to be with a 34-year-old man, Lee Carter III, and they may be riding in a Mercedes sedan, the bulletin states.

Authorities did not disclose their relationship.

Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:

Ja'Myra Strawder, left, was last seen June 13, 2023, in Princeton, Texas. She may be with Lee Carter III, right.
Texas DPS

Ja'Myra Strawder

  • Age: 14 years old
  • Race: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Weight: 140 lbs.
  • Height: 5 feet 7 inches
  • Clothing description: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes

Suspect: Lee Carter III

  • Age: 34 years old
  • Race: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Weight: 203 lbs.
  • Height: 6 feet
  • Clothing description: Last seen unknown clothing with tattoos

Vehicle

  • Make: Mercedes
  • Year: 2014
  • License State: Texas
  • Model: E35
  • Color: Black
  • License Number: RNS-2973

Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW