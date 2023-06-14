Princeton, Texas Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for 14-year-old Ja'Myra Strawder

What to do when someone you know goes missing

A Texas DPS bulletin states the girl may be with 34-year-old Lee Carter III.

PRINCETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Tuesday evening.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Ja'Myra Strawder was last seen at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, which is on the outskirts of Dallas.

The girl is believed to be with a 34-year-old man, Lee Carter III, and they may be riding in a Mercedes sedan, the bulletin states.

Authorities did not disclose their relationship.

Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:

Ja'Myra Strawder, left, was last seen June 13, 2023, in Princeton, Texas. She may be with Lee Carter III, right. Texas DPS

Ja'Myra Strawder

Age : 14 years old

: 14 years old Race : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Black

: Black Weight : 140 lbs.

: 140 lbs. Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Clothing description: Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and black house shoes

Suspect: Lee Carter III

Age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Race : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Black

: Black Weight : 203 lbs.

: 203 lbs. Height : 6 feet

: 6 feet Clothing description: Last seen unknown clothing with tattoos

Vehicle

Make : Mercedes

: Mercedes Year : 2014

: 2014 License State : Texas

: Texas Model : E35

: E35 Color : Black

: Black License Number: RNS-2973

Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.