James Harden and Russell Westbrook named 'most stylish duo in sports' by GQ

If you pick up the March issue of GQ magazine, you'll be seeing two familiar Houston faces.Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are on the cover of the fashion magazine and have been named "the most stylish duo in sports."The duo is known to dress to impress off the court. In the interview, "Brodie and The Beard" give fans an inside look at their style and their friendship.The Rockets posted a series of photos from the magazine on its Instagram page for fans to see.Westbrook posted the cover photo with the caption saying, "The March Cover @gq #whynot #coverboys #fashionkings."