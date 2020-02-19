Sports

James Harden and Russell Westbrook named 'most stylish duo in sports' by GQ

If you pick up the March issue of GQ magazine, you'll be seeing two familiar Houston faces.

Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are on the cover of the fashion magazine and have been named "the most stylish duo in sports."



The duo is known to dress to impress off the court. In the interview, "Brodie and The Beard" give fans an inside look at their style and their friendship.

The Rockets posted a series of photos from the magazine on its Instagram page for fans to see.



Westbrook posted the cover photo with the caption saying, "The March Cover @gq #whynot #coverboys #fashionkings."

RELATED STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncelebrityhouston rocketsnbafashionmen's clothingbasketballphotophotographyinstagramphoto stories
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News